DH Evening Brief | No question of restoring Article 370, says Modi; SC has its say on AMU's minority status

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:43 IST

Minority institute can be established by statute, may not be administered by minority: Supreme Court on Aligarh Muslim University

The Supreme Court on Friday by a majority view overruled the 1967 judgement in Azeez Basha case which formed the basis for denuding Aligarh Muslim University of its minority character in view of its creation by a statute.

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM threatens to break 27-year-long ceasefire, seeks 'third party intervention' to resolve conflict with Centre

In a significant development, Naga insurgent group, NSCN-IM on Friday sought "third party intervention" to break the deadlock in the talks with the Centre, failing which it threatened to break the 27-year-long ceasefire agreement and resume "violent armed resistance" against the government.

Delhi in ‘yatra’ mode ahead of polls, Congress launches ‘Nyay Yatra’

With Assembly elections round the corner, Delhi has entered the ‘yatra’ mode. 

Modi govt finds Zomato, Swiggy breached antitrust laws, documents show

An investigation by India's antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) found food delivery giants Zomato and SoftBank-backed Swiggy breached competition laws, with their business practices favouring restaurant chains listed on their platforms, documents show.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of trying to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribal people.

Illegal immigration: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea by Jharkhand govt

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Jharkhand government not to appoint till December 3 expert members to the independent fact-finding committee directed to be constituted by the high court to identify infiltrators from Bangladesh in the state.

World food prices reach 18-month high in October, UN says

The United Nations' world food price index rose in October to its highest level since April 2023 as vegetable oils led increases seen in most food staples, data showed on Friday.

K L Rahul's horror run continues as India A suffer another top-order collapse

K L Rahul's horror run with the bat continued as he got out in a bizarre fashion to leave India A at a shaky 73 for five on the second day of the second unofficial Test against Australia A on Friday.

Tata Motors Q2 net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

Published 08 November 2024, 12:43 IST
India News

