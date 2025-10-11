<h2>'Insult to India’s women': Afghan FM press meet excludes female journalists, triggers outrage</h2>.<p>Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a press conference on Friday at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi following extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/insult-to-indias-women-afghan-fm-press-meet-excludes-female-journalists-triggers-outrage-3760656">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cough syrup deaths: Probe against Coldrif manufacturer exposed lapses by Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration</h2>.<p>The investigation against the Kanchipuram-based manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, has brought to light lapses by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration in enforcing basic regulatory norms, CDSCO sources said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cough-syrup-deaths-probe-against-coldrif-manufacturer-exposed-lapses-by-tamil-nadu-food-and-drug-administration-3760650">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru’s garbage burning crisis chokes residents across the city</h2>.<p>People living in the vicinity of Chiikkasubbanna Road, within Hagadur Ward, in Mahadeva Pura (Bengaluru East Corporation limits), often witness an absolute nightmare: unidentified people burning garbage at night, causing severe air pollution. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengalurus-garbage-burning-crisis-chokes-residents-across-the-city-3760326">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at Deoband: Women journalists denied entry</h2>.<p>The controversy, which was triggered by the Afghan embassy’s refusal to permit women scribes in Muttaqi’s presser in Delhi, followed him at Deoband. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/afghanistan-foreign-minister-amir-khan-muttaqi-at-deoband-women-journalists-seated-behind-curtains-3760775">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala minister suggests eating wild boar meat to tackle crop damage</h2>.<p>The minister also pointed out that the wild boar is not an endangered species. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-minister-suggests-eating-wild-boar-meat-to-tackle-crop-damage-3760779">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UGC’s push for ancient maths may undermine students’ global readiness</h2>.<p>India’s mathematical legacy deserves recognition, but not at the cost of abstraction, proof-based reasoning, and innovation. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ugcs-push-for-ancient-maths-may-undermine-students-global-readiness-3760611">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From peace to physics: Meet all the Nobel Prize 2025 winners</h2>.<p>As the Nobel Prizes for the year 2025 reach their concluding notes, the laureates awarded continue to fuel developments in scientific studies across various subjects. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/from-peace-to-physics-meet-all-the-nobel-prize-2025-winners-3760592">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Films with vulgarity get clearance, those reflecting reality face censorship hurdles: Javed Akhtar</h2>.<p>Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed his disappointment that movies reflecting the reality of society face hurdles from regulatory bodies in India, while those rife with vulgarity seem to slip through the cracks. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/films-with-vulgarity-get-clearance-those-reflecting-reality-face-censorship-hurdles-javed-akhtar-3760569">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED arrests executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an executive of businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Group under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Saturday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/ed-arrests-executive-of-anil-ambanis-reliance-group-on-money-laundering-charges-3760527">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amitabh Bachchan b'day special | A Sholay of memories & friendship with Rajkumar: Bengaluru’s story with Big B</h2>.<p>Sholay, the most spectacular production in Amitabh Bachchan’s early career, was shot near Bengaluru. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/on-the-superstars-birthday-a-sholay-of-memories-friendship-with-rajkumar-bengalurus-story-with-amitabh-bachchan-3760529">Read more</a></p>