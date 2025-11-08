<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | People do not want 'katta sarkar': PM Modi attacks RJD</h2>.<p>PM Modi on Saturday attacked RJD yet again with his 'katta' jibes during a rally at Sitamarhi in Bihar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-people-do-not-want-katta-sarkar-pm-modi-attacks-rjd-3790998">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Staggered office timings to anti-smog guns, here's what Delhi govt is doing to curb air pollution</h2>.<p>Delhi has been in the news since the past few weeks due to its deteriorating air quality, and the situation does not seem to get better anytime soon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/staggered-office-timings-to-anti-smog-guns-heres-what-delhi-govt-is-doing-to-curb-air-pollution-3791055">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vande Mataram row deepens in Kashmir as Omar Abdullah draws line</h2>.<p>A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distanced his government from the Vande Mataram anniversary celebrations, the controversy has widened into a political and religious flashpoint — reviving the debate over the limits of New Delhi’s control in the Union Territory and the cultural sensitivities of its Muslim-majority population.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/vande-mataram-row-deepens-in-kashmir-as-omar-abdullah-draws-line-3790969">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament's Winter Session from December 1-19</h2>.<p>The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliaments-winter-session-from-december-1-19-3791062">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court delivers split verdict on ISKCON Bengaluru control review petition</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict in review petitions filed against May 16, 2025 judgment, which then ruled in favour of Bengaluru chapter of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the management of the centre over there, rejecting the claims of the Mumbai unit.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-delivers-split-verdict-on-iskcon-bengaluru-control-review-petition-3791351">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Top cop directs e-commerce firms to report crimes involving delivery staff in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>With rising incidents of crimes involving delivery personnel in Bengaluru, city police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on Friday held a meeting with representatives of major e-commerce companies, including Swiggy, Zomato and others, at his office.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/top-cop-directs-e-commerce-firms-to-report-crimes-involving-delivery-staff-in-bengaluru-3790951">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What happened when a Delhiite tried to ‘Adjust Maadi’ in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>It’s been five months since I swapped the chaos of Delhi-NCR for the laid-back charm of Bengaluru - and I can confidently say that it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/what-happened-when-a-delhiite-tried-to-adjust-maadi-in-bengaluru-3790298">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Police launch crackdown on relatives, associates of Pakistan-based militants in Kashmir</h2>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched a coordinated crackdown on individuals allegedly linked to Pakistan-based terrorists, surrendered militants, and other anti-national elements across multiple locations in the Valley.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/police-launch-crackdown-on-relatives-associates-of-pakistan-based-militants-in-kashmir-3791081">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Russia launches 450 drones, 45 missiles on Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskyy says</h2>.<p>Russia launched 450 drones and 45 missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine on Saturday targeting the energy sector and other infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia-launches-450-drones-45-missiles-on-ukraines-energy-sector-zelenskyy-says-3791152">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Options being worked out between BCCI and PCB to get back Asia Cup trophy: Devajit Saikia</h2>.<p>The cricket boards of India and Pakistan have managed to "break the ice" on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said after meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/options-being-worked-out-between-bcci-and-pcb-to-get-back-asia-cup-trophy-devajit-saikia-3791182">Read more</a></p>