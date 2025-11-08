<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said his government would launch 'Operation Kagar' style operation within a year to wipe out red sanders smugglers in Seshachalam forest range. He warned that unless illegal transporters of red sandalwood stop immediately, a special operation—similar to <em>Operation Kagar </em>will be launched within a year to wipe out every smuggler. </p><p>On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan who also holds Forests portfolio, conducted a review meeting at the Tirupati Collectorate with SPs from five districts, Red Sanders Special Task Force officers, and forest officials to discuss strategies, opportunities, and challenges in curbing smuggling.</p>.RSS silently serving nation with unmatched discipline, dedication: Pawan Kalyan.<p>“Red sandalwood is a rare forest treasure that grows only in the Seshachalam forests and nowhere else in the world. According to ancient lore, it sprouted from the blood of Lord Sri Venkateswara when he was wounded. That is why the red sandalwood of Seshachalam is unmatched in quality. It holds deep spiritual and emotional significance for Hindus, and protecting it is everyone’s responsibility,” said Pawan Kalyan.</p>.<p>After the meeting, Pawan Kalyan told reporters, “The Central Government is determined to eradicate Left-wing extremism through Operation Kagar, in the interest of national well-being. Likewise, we will pursue the eradication of red sandalwood smuggling with the same resolve. Those involved must change course voluntarily, otherwise they will face a Kagar-style crackdown within a year. This is our warning. While our alliance government prioritizes public welfare, it views the protection of natural resources with equal seriousness. We are fully committed to this mission under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.”</p><p>Pawan Kalyan recalled that when he visited Karnataka regarding Kumki elephants, forest officials there thanked him. Curious, he inquired why. They explained that red sandalwood logs smuggled from Andhra Pradesh were seized and auctioned locally in Karnataka, generating Rs 140 crore for their treasury. That revelation surprised him.</p><p>“After assuming charge as Forest Minister, we successfully brought back red sandalwood logs worth several thousand crores from Nepal through intergovernmental cooperation. However, due to the absence of such agreements between Indian states, other states had been seizing and auctioning red sandalwood that rightfully belongs to Andhra Pradesh. I approached Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, and got special orders issued to ensure that any red sandalwood seized anywhere in India would be returned to Andhra Pradesh. As a result, we recently brought back stock worth Rs 20–25 crore from Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu. With the Centre’s cooperation, our wealth is now being restored to us. I have also discussed this matter with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the need for inter-state coordination,” he said.</p><p>He also said that the state governmet had<strong> </strong>specifically identified four key kingpins deeply involved in the red sandalwood trade. They will be captured using a targeted strategy. “Smuggling is particularly rampant in parts of Kadapa district. Several outsiders are entering Andhra Pradesh solely to cut red sandalwood. If they lack employment, they should approach local officials we will provide alternatives. But those who cut down Seshachalam’s sacred trees for profit will not be spared. We are planning an operation akin to Operation Kagar, targeting illegal loggers directly. We will create such a climate of fear that no one will dare touch a tree. A special law will empower us to seize smugglers' assets. We will impose an iron foot of enforcement—this is a clear warning to every illegal red sandalwood dealer,” he added.</p><p>Between 2014 and 2019, there was some control. But from 2019 to 2024, the exploitation became rampant. According to officials, there are 260,000 seized logs stored in the forest department’s godowns. Assuming two logs per tree, about 130,000 trees were felled worth at least Rs 5,000 crore. And that’s just the seized portion. Unrecorded smuggling during that time could easily exceed Rs 10,000 crore, said Pawan Kalyan.</p><p>“We are setting a robust strategy to counter this and ensure not a single log crosses state borders. In this review, I instructed SPs, Special Task Force units, and forest officers from five districts to focus fully on stopping red sandalwood smuggling. This is not only a matter of ecology but also of spiritual sentiment for Hindus. We must protect forest wealth before the first tree is cut and prevent crimes before they occur. We will implement these directives strictly,” he added.</p><p>Pawan Kalyan also announced that every red sandalwood log seized from smugglers will be secured with a unique barcode and geo-tag for live digital tracking. He instructed forest officials that no log should go missing or be diverted from the time of seizure to final sale without proper authorization. Old manual practices of tagging and numbering will soon be replaced by advanced technological systems to ensure foolproof protection of these valuable logs.</p><p>During his visit to the first godown, Pawan Kalyan was astonished to see the sheer number of logs stored there. He questioned the officials on how such massive deforestation had occurred merely for smuggling. He then inspected the logs, categorized grade-wise based on quality. When officials explained that grading was determined by sound resonance, he struck several logs with a hammer to observe the tonal differences himself.</p>