DH Evening Brief: PM assures full support after visiting disaster-hit Wayanad; Mamata says will seek death penalty in doctor murder case

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 13:21 IST

Comments

PM Modi visits disaster-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad, assures full support in relief efforts

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the landslide-devastated areas of Wayanad district in Kerala on Saturday and trekked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides. Read more

Will seek death penalty for accused: Mamata on sexual assault, murder of woman doctor

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.

Read more

'Is Sonia blackmailing Modi to not act': Subramanian Swamy shares Rahul Gandhi's 'annual return filed as British citizen'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

BJP's Subramanian Swamy on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen. He made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government". Read more

Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan to be next Cabinet Secretary

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Senior IAS TV Somanathan has been chosen to be the next Cabinet Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Saturday said. Read more

Woman doctor murder case: Kolkata court sends accused to 14-day police custody

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A city court on Saturday ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor. Read more

Hindenburg Research says 'something big soon India' in cryptic social media message

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Hindenburg Research, the entity which shorted Adani stocks and led to a massive crash in the conglomerate's market value, has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, wherein it said, "Something big soon India". Read more

Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda loses QFs bout in women's 76 kg freestyle category

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost a close quarter-final bout against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday. Read more

Woman doctor murder in Kolkata: Doctors' association gives govt ultimatum, warns shutdown of services

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has warned that they would shut down services if action is not taken within 24 hours in regard to a woman doctor's murder at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Read more

Olympics 2024 | CAS to give decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal this evening

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its decision on the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic finals by 6pm local time (9:30pm IST) on Saturday. Read more

MUDA 'scam': Will neither bend, nor budge, declares Siddaramaiah

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that he would neither bend nor budge, as he has the blessings of the people.

Read more

NCLT orders insolvency proceedings against Cafe Coffee Day's parent company

Corporate dispute tribunal NCLT has ordered initiating insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Coffee Day Group which operates Cafe Coffee Day chain of coffee houses.

Read more

