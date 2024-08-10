DH Evening Brief: PM assures full support after visiting disaster-hit Wayanad; Mamata says will seek death penalty in doctor murder case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the landslide-devastated areas of Wayanad district in Kerala on Saturday and trekked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides. Read more
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor.
BJP's Subramanian Swamy on Saturday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen. He made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government". Read more
Senior IAS TV Somanathan has been chosen to be the next Cabinet Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Saturday said. Read more
A city court on Saturday ordered a 14-day police remand for the accused arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor. Read more
Hindenburg Research, the entity which shorted Adani stocks and led to a massive crash in the conglomerate's market value, has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, wherein it said, "Something big soon India". Read more
Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost a close quarter-final bout against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday. Read more
Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has warned that they would shut down services if action is not taken within 24 hours in regard to a woman doctor's murder at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Read more
The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its decision on the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic finals by 6pm local time (9:30pm IST) on Saturday. Read more
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that he would neither bend nor budge, as he has the blessings of the people.
Read more
Corporate dispute tribunal NCLT has ordered initiating insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), the parent company of Coffee Day Group which operates Cafe Coffee Day chain of coffee houses.
Read more