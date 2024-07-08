DH Evening Brief | PM Modi lands in Russia for talks with President Putin; LoP Rahul Gandhi in Manipur to meet displaced people

Modi lands in Moscow; to hold 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday on a two-day high-profile visit to Russia during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence.
Rahul Gandhi reaches Manipur's Jiribam, interacts with inmates of relief camp
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a relief camp in Manipur's Jiribam district, a party leader said.
NEET-UG case: SC directs NTA, CBI, Centre to submit reports by Wednesday; matter listed for July 11
The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing a batch of petitions on the NEET-UG case, asked the Centre and NTA to file a report before it on the paper leak. The Court also directed the CBI to file a status report on the investigation so far.
Terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in J&K's Kathua, two soldiers injured
At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.
Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah sent to 14-day judicial custody
Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in BMW hit-and-run case on Monday, reports PTI. Another accused in the case, Rajendra Singh Bidawat sent to 1-day Police custody.
50 flights cancelled as heavy rains, low visibility hit Mumbai airport operations
Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted on Monday with runway operations shut for over an hour and 50 flights cancelled due to low visibility after heavy rains in the city, sources said.
Hemant Soren government wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly amid opposition walkout
The JMM-led government in Jharkhand headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the vote of confidence in the assembly amid a walkout by opposition members.
Liquor at BJP event in Bengaluru sparks political row; D K Shivakumar asks J P Nadda to answer
A public meeting organised by the BJP to celebrate the victory of former minister K Sudhakar as Chikballapur MP has run into controversy after visuals emerged showing liquor being distributed to people.
Have been living a dream past few days, filled with gratitude: Bumrah
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday said he has been "living a dream" for the past few days as he expressed gratitude for the stupendous reception that he and the rest of his teammates got for winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
India's high public debt offers limited space for welfare spending: Report
India's high public debt offers limited fiscal space to undertake welfare measures which can help stimulate the economy, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.
France's far-right National Rally to join new EU alliance
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) will join a new alliance in the European Parliament led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary's government spokesperson said on Monday.
