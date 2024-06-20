DH Evening Brief | PM 'stopped' Ukraine-Russia war but unable to stop exam paper leaks, says Rahul Gandhi; SC stays all NEET proceedings in high courts, slaps notice on NTA

It is said PM stopped Ukraine-Russia war but he is unable to stop exam paper leaks: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a scathing attack on the government over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a govt like this.
Read more
NEET row: Supreme Court slaps notice on NTA, stays HC proceedings; no stay on counselling process
The Supreme Court on Thursday once again declined to stay the proposed counselling of the NEET-UG 2024 from July 6, even as it admitted for consideration fresh petitions raising question marks over alleged irregularities during the all-India test on May 5.
Read more
No complaints against UGC-NET; exam cancelled to safeguard students' interest: Education Ministry
A day after the UGC-NET was cancelled, Education Ministry officials Thursday said no complaints were received about the exam but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available with them to protect students' interest.
Read more
Reservations in Bihar: Patna HC scraps 65% quota for backward classes, EBCs, SCs/STs
The Patna High Court on Thursday struck down the increase in reservations effected in Bihar last year when quotas were raised from 50 to 65 per cent for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions.
Read more
Will he 'Leak pe Speak'? Congress takes a dig at Modi over 'silence' on exam fiascos
Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Congress on Thursday said every year he conducts a "grand tamasha" of what he calls 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' and yet his government cannot even conduct an examination without "leaks and frauds".
Read more
PM Modi's third term begins under pressure as Oppn gets ammo from train mishap, terror attacks & exam fiascos to take on Centre
A string of incidents from exam fiascos to violence in Manipur, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and a train accident in West Bengal in the past three weeks have put the spotlight on the Narendra Modi government at the start of its third term, giving the Opposition enough ammunition to put pressure on the coalition dispensation.
Read more
IIT-Bombay slaps Rs 1.2 lakh fine on student involved in a Ramayana-based play for 'harming' Hindu sentiments
IIT-Bombay, one of the most renowned educational institutions in India has reportedly slapped a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh on a student who participated in a play called Raahovan, loosely based on the epic Ramayana. This production received flak from certain students who felt it was disrespectful towards Hinduism, as per a report by the Indian Express.
Read more
Renukaswamy murder case: Police custody of Darshan, 3 others extended by two days
The police custody of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three others — Dhanraj, Vinay and Pradosh — was extended by two days on Thursday, while the other arrested suspects in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, including Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to judicial custody.
Read more
Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies after falling from balcony in Bengaluru
Former Indian cricketer David Jude Johnson died after falling from the balcony of his fourth floor apartment in Kothanur in the northeastern part of the city on Thursday morning.
Read more
'Transparency, solidity and simplicity': Rahul Gandhi sheds light on his love for white T-shirts
It is almost a certainty that one would find Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a white T-shirt during his public appearances - be it in political rallies, election campaigns, or while addressing a crowd during a speech. Ever wondered why?
Read more
Putin says Russian is keen to partner with Vietnam in energy and security
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia was keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.
Read more