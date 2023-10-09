Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Polling, counting dates for five states announced; Israel vows to put Gaza under siege

Here are the top news stories of the day.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 14:18 IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Polling, counting dates for Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Telangana announced; check details here

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Read more

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters/Saleh Salem

Gaza will be under complete siege; there will be no electricity, food or fuel: Israeli defence minister

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a 'complete siege' of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after shock attacks by the militant group killed more than 700 Israeli civilians.

Read more

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP announces 57 more candidates, Shivraj to fight from traditional seat of Budhni

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra will fight from the Datia seat.

Read more

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

CWC's 'historic' decision to support caste census a 'powerful step' for emancipation of poor: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi expressed confidence that a vast majority of the I.N.D.I.A parties will support and push for a caste census.

Read more

Smoke is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel shuts down offshore gas field after violence

The move comes after Hamas gunmen burst across the fence from Gaza on Saturday in the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

Read more

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (R) with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey (C) and Arun Goel during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

CEC Kumar says freebies announced by parties ahead of polls have 'tadka of populism'

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the freebies announced by political parties and state governments have a 'tadka' of populism and it is difficult for those who win polls to either implement these sops or stop this practice.

Read more

The BJP flag.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields ex-CM Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, state chief Sao from Lormi

Three MPs, including Union minister Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai, figured in the list as the party continued with fielding parliamentarians in the assembly polls, underlining its all-out bid to win power in the current round of five-state elections.

Read more

Economist Claudia Goldin.

Credit: X/@EndaHargaden

Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Claudia Goldin


Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2023 has been awarded to Claudia Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes", reports ANI

Read more

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the cabinet in Tehran, Iran, October 8, 2023. Iran's Presidency/WANA /Handout via Reuters

The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins

Already, some analysts are suggesting that Tehran’s fingerprints can be seen on the surprise attack on Israel. At the very least, Iran’s leaders have reacted to the assault with encouragement and support.

Read more

Representative image of arrest.

Credit: iStock photo

Two brothers nabbed from UP 29 years after they killed family of five in Thane district

Read more

(Published 09 October 2023, 14:18 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIsraelIndian PoliticsIsrael-Palestine ConflictNobel PrizeGaza

