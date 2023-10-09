DH Evening Brief: Polling, counting dates for five states announced; Israel vows to put Gaza under siege

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Polling, counting dates for Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Telangana announced; check details here
Counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023.
Credit: Reuters/Saleh Salem
Gaza will be under complete siege; there will be no electricity, food or fuel: Israeli defence minister
Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a 'complete siege' of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, two days after shock attacks by the militant group killed more than 700 Israeli civilians.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Credit: PTI Photo
Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP announces 57 more candidates, Shivraj to fight from traditional seat of Budhni
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
CWC's 'historic' decision to support caste census a 'powerful step' for emancipation of poor: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi expressed confidence that a vast majority of the I.N.D.I.A parties will support and push for a caste census.
Smoke is seen as rocket barrages are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, Israel.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Israel shuts down offshore gas field after violence
The move comes after Hamas gunmen burst across the fence from Gaza on Saturday in the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (R) with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey (C) and Arun Goel during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav
CEC Kumar says freebies announced by parties ahead of polls have 'tadka of populism'
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the freebies announced by political parties and state governments have a 'tadka' of populism and it is difficult for those who win polls to either implement these sops or stop this practice.
The BJP flag.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Chhattisgarh polls: BJP fields ex-CM Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, state chief Sao from Lormi
Three MPs, including Union minister Renuka Singh and Gomati Sai, figured in the list as the party continued with fielding parliamentarians in the assembly polls, underlining its all-out bid to win power in the current round of five-state elections.
Economist Claudia Goldin.
Credit: X/@EndaHargaden
Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Claudia Goldin
Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2023 has been awarded to Claudia Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes", reports ANI
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with the cabinet in Tehran, Iran, October 8, 2023. Iran's Presidency/WANA /Handout via Reuters
The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins
Already, some analysts are suggesting that Tehran’s fingerprints can be seen on the surprise attack on Israel. At the very least, Iran’s leaders have reacted to the assault with encouragement and support.
Representative image of arrest.
Credit: iStock photo