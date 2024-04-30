DH Evening Brief | Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S); Congress MLA Mevani's close aide, AAP leader held in Amit Shah deepfake case

Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S) after sexual abuse charge
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) over his alleged involvement in sex videos and abuse of women. A decision in the regard was taken at the party's core committee meeting held in Hubballi on Tuesday. In the wake of the state government forming an SIT to probe the matter, the committee decided to suspend Prajwal from the party until the report comes out and to expel him if he gets convicted in the case.
Congress MLA Mevani's close aide, AAP leader held for sharing Amit Shah deepfake video
The Gujarat police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Congress leader and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary for allegedly sharing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's deep fake video, in which he is purportedly seen announcing the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs.
Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 Patanjali Ayurved, Divya Pharmacy products
Days after the Supreme Court's rebuke, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority informed the court that it had on April 15 issued orders to Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, suspending the manufacturing licences for 14 of their products with immediate effect.
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated: MEA slams Washington Post report on Pannun case
A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.
Devender Yadav named Delhi Congress chief after Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation
Sending clear signals to leaders that it will not brook any discontent during Lok Sabha polls, Congress on Tuesday appointed Devendra Yadav as interim president of its Delhi unit within three days of Arvinder Singh Lovely’s resignation over party’s alliance with AAP and its candidate selection.
Andhra Assembly Elections 2024: NDA manifesto promises Rs 1500 pension to women
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday released its joint manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state wherein they promised to offer Rs 1,500 monthly pension to eligible women.
Musk's surprise China visit leaves India spurned
Elon Musk's surprise visit to China this week won concessions for Tesla but left India feeling spurned after he cancelled a scheduled trip there for earlier this month, with Indian commentators calling the move a snub.
We don’t send dossiers on terror, we kill by entering their homes: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indian government’s approach on tackling terror has seen a sea change compared to what was followed during the Congress regime.
Union minister Piyush Goyal files nomination from Mumbai North LS seat
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat. Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goyal submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in Bandra.
ICC T20 World Cup: Pant returns as Rohit to lead India, Pandya named vice captain
India have included wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.
Mumbai court issues summons to cricketer Prithvi Shaw on social media influencer's plea
A sessions court here on Tuesday issued summons to Prithvi Shaw on a plea filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill, challenging orders of a magistrate in connection with her complaint against the cricketer.
