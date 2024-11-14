DH Evening Brief | Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM over tribal issues; Modi govt declares areas in 5 Manipur districts as 'Disturbed' under AFSPA

Centre declares areas in 5 districts of Manipur as 'Disturbed' under AFSPA
The union government brought areas under six more police stations, including Jiribam, in five districts of ethnic violence-hit Manipur, under the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
Expect Arsh Dalla to be extradited: India after Khalistani separatist's arrest
The Modi government said that it is following up with an extradition request for Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Arsh Dalla, who was recently arrested in Canada amid fraught ties between New Delhi and Ottawa.
Reliance, Disney complete process to set up Rs 70,000 crore media joint venture
Reliance Industries Limited and and Disney announced the completion of transactions to form the long-pendng joint venture that they had announced earlier.
Violence grips Rajasthan's Tonk after bypoll candidate Naresh Meena's arrest over viral slap video
Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena was arrested following high drama and violence a day after he slapped an SDM during polling in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission decides to conduct preliminary exam in single day after protests
After ongoing protests in UP, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will now conduct the Preliminary Examination in one day.
MUDA scam: Former chairman records statement with ED
The former MUDA chairman K Marigowda, on Thursday appeared at the ED office in central Bengaluru’s Shanthinagar to record his statement in connection with the MUDA case.
Death threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Accused lawyer remanded in police custody till November 18
A court here on Thursday remanded a lawyer from Chhattisgarh, arrested over allegations of threatening to kill Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in police custody till November 18.
Focus on Rinku Singh's form and batting position as India aim series win
Rinku Singh's batting slot and circumspect approach must be a cause of concern for the India team going into the deciding fourth T20I against South Africa.
COP29: BASIC countries ask rich nations to honour commitments for climate finance rather than 'diluting obligations'
BASIC countries, including India, have asked developed countries to honour their commitments to provide climate finance rather than “diluting obligations.”
Published 14 November 2024, 13:12 IST