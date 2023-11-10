JOIN US
india

DH Evening Brief: SC calls Punjab Guv delaying action on bills as 'grave perils to democracy'; Yediyurappa's son is new Karnataka BJP president

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 10 November 2023, 14:09 IST

'Grave perils to democracy': SC on Punjab Guv delaying action on bills

The Supreme Court of India.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Punjab Assembly sessions held on June 19 and 20 as constitutionally valid and told  Governor Banwarilal Purohit to process the bills sent for his assent.

B S Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra appointed as Karnataka BJP president

First-time BJP MLA Vijayendra Yediyurappa, party veteran B S Yediyurappa's son, has been appointed as the party's Karnataka president.

India apprises its concern to the US on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

India on Friday conveyed to the US its serious concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

Farm fires should stop, take long term measures: SC to Centre, states on air pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and states to take long term measures to improve air quality in the Delhi NCR region, saying it cannot allow people to suffer from pollution.

On CM Bhupesh Baghel’s home turf, it is a battle between ‘kaka’ and ‘bhatija’

On a dusty road undergoing repairs in Patan, a slogan reads ‘Is baar kaka par bhatija bhari’ (this time nephew will triumph over uncle), summing up the keenly watched contest in this constituency represented by Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

BJP seeks Muslim 'friends' for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Nafis Ansari, a school principal who is Muslim, was enlisted this year by the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "Modi Mitr", or friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rishabh Pant is good, to be back in action for next IPL: Delhi Capitals director Sourav Ganguly

Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back in action from the next IPL season, Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has said.

India and US to co-produce armoured vehicle: US Defence Secretary Austin

India and the US will co-produce an infantry combat vehicle as part of defence industrial cooperation, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

Ceasefire violation by Pak brings back fear among J&K border residents

After nearly 32 months of calm along Jammu and Kashmir borders, the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan in which a BSF man lost his life, has once again created an atmosphere of fear among the border residents.

Muslim boy slapping row: SC slams Uttar Pradesh govt over non-compliance of order

The Supreme Court castigated the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday for not complying with its order to depute an agency for counselling the Muslim boy and his classmates who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap him for not completing his homework.

(Published 10 November 2023, 14:09 IST)
India NewsUnited StatesBJPCongressIndiaAir PollutionKarnatakaIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtKhalistan Movementstubble burning

