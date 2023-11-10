DH Evening Brief: SC calls Punjab Guv delaying action on bills as 'grave perils to democracy'; Yediyurappa's son is new Karnataka BJP president

The Supreme Court of India.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The Supreme Court on Friday declared Punjab Assembly sessions held on June 19 and 20 as constitutionally valid and told Governor Banwarilal Purohit to process the bills sent for his assent.
First-time BJP MLA Vijayendra Yediyurappa, party veteran B S Yediyurappa's son, has been appointed as the party's Karnataka president.
India on Friday conveyed to the US its serious concerns over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and states to take long term measures to improve air quality in the Delhi NCR region, saying it cannot allow people to suffer from pollution.
On a dusty road undergoing repairs in Patan, a slogan reads ‘Is baar kaka par bhatija bhari’ (this time nephew will triumph over uncle), summing up the keenly watched contest in this constituency represented by Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Nafis Ansari, a school principal who is Muslim, was enlisted this year by the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "Modi Mitr", or friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be back in action from the next IPL season, Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has said.
India and the US will co-produce an infantry combat vehicle as part of defence industrial cooperation, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.
After nearly 32 months of calm along Jammu and Kashmir borders, the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan in which a BSF man lost his life, has once again created an atmosphere of fear among the border residents.
The Supreme Court castigated the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday for not complying with its order to depute an agency for counselling the Muslim boy and his classmates who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap him for not completing his homework.
