Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | SC forms independent SIT to probe Tirupati laddu row; Bomb threats to three colleges in Bengaluru

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bomb threats to Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore Institute of Technology

Three well-known engineering colleges in the city received bomb threats via email on Friday, police sources said.

Read more

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit on October 15

India on Friday announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in mid-October.

Read more

Supreme Court states 'Democracy will be in danger' if Delhi L-G's office holds MCD Standing Committee election

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the "tearing hurry" on the part of the lieutenant governor's office to exercise executive powers for holding the election for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee.

Read more

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Stage set for voting across 90 seats on October 5 as high-voltage campaigning ends

Over two crore people will be eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections on Saturday which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will returns to power after a ten year gap.

Read more

Amethi killings: Dalit man reaches Rae Bareli with bodies, speaks to Rahul on phone

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke on the phone to the man whose son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters were shot dead by an unknown assailant in nearby Amethi.

Read more

Congress government targeting Savarkar to divert public attention from MUDA 'scam': Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday accused the Congress government of targeting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar just to divert public attention from the MUDA 'scam'.

Read more

'Emergency' row: Agreed to cuts suggested by censor board, Zee Entertainment tells Bombay HC

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ film, on Friday told the Bombay High Court it has agreed to the cuts suggested by the censor board.

Read more

Can’t use our names for political gains: Nagarjuna to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Konda Surekha

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is set to pursue another defamation suit against minister Konda Surekha, who triggered a storm for her comments on the divorce of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Read more

Iran leader Khamenei says missile attack on Israel was 'legal and legitimate'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the US and its allies were preserving the security of Israel to make it an energy exporting gate from the region to the West, but that the resistance in the region would not back down against Israel.

Read more

Caught between outrage against war crimes, supporting Israel: Emails show Biden admin's inner turmoil

As Israel pounded northern Gaza with air strikes last October and ordered the evacuation of more than a million Palestinians from the area, a senior Pentagon official delivered a blunt warning to the White House.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 12:33 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us