DH Evening Brief | SC forms independent SIT to probe Tirupati laddu row; Bomb threats to three colleges in Bengaluru

Three well-known engineering colleges in the city received bomb threats via email on Friday, police sources said.
India on Friday announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in mid-October.
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the "tearing hurry" on the part of the lieutenant governor's office to exercise executive powers for holding the election for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee.
Over two crore people will be eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections on Saturday which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will returns to power after a ten year gap.
Read more
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke on the phone to the man whose son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters were shot dead by an unknown assailant in nearby Amethi.
Read more
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday accused the Congress government of targeting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar just to divert public attention from the MUDA 'scam'.
Read more
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ film, on Friday told the Bombay High Court it has agreed to the cuts suggested by the censor board.
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna is set to pursue another defamation suit against minister Konda Surekha, who triggered a storm for her comments on the divorce of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the US and its allies were preserving the security of Israel to make it an energy exporting gate from the region to the West, but that the resistance in the region would not back down against Israel.
Read more
As Israel pounded northern Gaza with air strikes last October and ordered the evacuation of more than a million Palestinians from the area, a senior Pentagon official delivered a blunt warning to the White House.
Read more