DH Evening Brief |SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal till June 1; Delhi court orders framing of sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 13:18 IST
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till June 1

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Read more

Delhi court orders framing of sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

AAP hails Kejriwal's interim bail as 'victory of democracy', says his release will lead to big changes in nation

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj described the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal.

Read more

Supreme Court junks former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea on High Court delay in deciding validity of arrest

On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed Soren's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, days after the Supreme Court agreed to hear his plea against the ED arrest in the week commencing from May 6.

Read more

Hassan Sex Scandal | Siddaramaiah says 'No interference by Government or anybody in SIT case or any legal issues'

'We have never interfered in legal matters and we never tell Police to do anything against law. It is not that we do not have trust in CBI, but we have already formulated SIT as per the law, we have confidence in our police, they will investigate as per the law in a right way, legally and bring out truth and give fair report,' said the CM.

Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Sandeshkhali incident a conspiracy by BJP to defame Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee

The TMC leader alleged that BJP made women sign on blank paper and then complaints were sent to the NCW alleging sexual atrocities on them at Sandeshkhali.

Read more

Upward trajectory of India-US ties not impacted at all: EAM Jaishankar on Pannun case

In November, the US charged an Indian national of conspiring to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Read more

IPL 2024 | It's shameful, there's a way to talk: Shami slams Goenka's outburst on KL Rahul

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently recovering from an injury and is not taking part in the IPL, said such actions send a wrong message to the public.

Read more

Israeli demonstrators torch part of UN compound in Jerusalem

Since the start of the war with Gaza Israeli officials have called repeatedly for the agency to be shut down, accusing it of complicity with the Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza, a charge the United Nations strongly rejects.

Read more

ITA seeks financial assistance from Centre to support struggling Darjeeling tea industry

According to the Indian Tea Association (ITA), the situation in Darjeeling is critical due to decreasing yields and plummeting prices.

Read more

Published 10 May 2024, 13:18 IST
