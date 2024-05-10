DH Evening Brief |SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal till June 1; Delhi court orders framing of sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.
AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj described the interim bail as a blessing of Lord Hanuman to his devotee Kejriwal.
On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed Soren's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, days after the Supreme Court agreed to hear his plea against the ED arrest in the week commencing from May 6.
'We have never interfered in legal matters and we never tell Police to do anything against law. It is not that we do not have trust in CBI, but we have already formulated SIT as per the law, we have confidence in our police, they will investigate as per the law in a right way, legally and bring out truth and give fair report,' said the CM.
The TMC leader alleged that BJP made women sign on blank paper and then complaints were sent to the NCW alleging sexual atrocities on them at Sandeshkhali.
In November, the US charged an Indian national of conspiring to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently recovering from an injury and is not taking part in the IPL, said such actions send a wrong message to the public.
Since the start of the war with Gaza Israeli officials have called repeatedly for the agency to be shut down, accusing it of complicity with the Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza, a charge the United Nations strongly rejects.
According to the Indian Tea Association (ITA), the situation in Darjeeling is critical due to decreasing yields and plummeting prices.
