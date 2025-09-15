<h2>Supreme Court refuses to stay entire Waqf Amendment Act; halts some key provisions</h2>.<p>In a relief to the Union government, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the entire Waqf Amendment Act 2025, but put on hold some of the key provisions till the validity of the law is finally decided.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-refuses-to-stay-entire-waqf-amendment-act-halts-some-key-provisions-3728068">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup 2025: PCB seeks removal of ICC match referee Andy Pycroft after handshake snub</h2>.<p>The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft with the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking his immediate removal from the panel of match officials in Asia Cup 2025, alleging violation of the apex body's code of conduct by him during the game against India in Dubai.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-pcb-seeks-removal-of-match-referee-andy-pycroft-after-handshake-snub-3728439">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar SIR: Supreme Court says entire exercise will be set aside if EC found using illegal methodology</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said that if it finds any illegality in the methodology adopted by the Election Commission at any stage of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the entire exercise will be set aside.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-sir-supreme-court-says-entire-exercise-will-be-set-aside-if-ec-found-using-illegal-methodology-3728389">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BMW crash: Delhi Police lodges case of culpable homicide in accident that killed finance ministry official</h2>.<p>Police have registered a case of culpable homicide after a senior finance ministry official died when his motorcycle was hit by a luxury sports utility vehicle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station a day earlier, an official said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/bmw-crash-delhi-police-lodges-case-of-culpable-homicide-in-accident-that-killed-finance-ministry-official-3728024">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not persuaded to accept': Karnataka High Court dismisses petitions challenging Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara festival</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petitions challenging the decision of the state government extending the invitation to Booker Prize winner Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq as chief guest to inaugurate Dasara festivities.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/not-persuaded-to-accept-karnataka-high-court-dismisses-petitions-challenging-banu-mushtaq-inaugurating-dasara-festival-3728148">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hindu religion did not give 'space of dignity' for certain sections in society: Priyank Kharge</h2>.<p>Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said Sikhism, Jainism, Buddhism and Lingayatism were all born in India as a separate religion, because Hindu religion did not give the "space of dignity" for certain sections in the society.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/hindu-religion-did-not-give-space-of-dignity-for-certain-sections-in-society-priyank-kharge-3728482">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We are satisfied': Supreme Court-appointed SIT gives clean chit to Vantara</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said that the SIT constituted by it has reported that the authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issues of compliance and regulatory measures in procurement of animals at Anant Ambani's 'Vantara' in Jamnagar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-appointed-sit-gives-clean-chit-to-vantara-3728302">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Double looting in Bihar': Congress accuses BJP of giving 1,000 acre land to 'friend' Gautam Adani at Rs 1</h2>.<p>Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling BJP is giving 1,050 acres of land in Bihar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friend" Gautam Adani at Rs 1 for 33 years for a power project, just ahead of Assembly elections in the state, and allowing it to sell electricity to people at Rs 6.75 per unit.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/double-looting-in-bihar-congress-accuses-bjp-of-giving-1000-acre-land-to-friend-gautam-adani-at-rs-1-3728232">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Time for being soft on illegal immigrants over: Trump slams Biden's immigration policy for Indian-origin motel manager's murder in Dallas</h2>.<p>The United States President Donald Trump has decried immigration policy forged under his predecessor, Joe Biden, in the wake of the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/time-for-being-soft-on-illegal-immigrants-over-trump-slams-bidens-immigration-policy-for-indian-origin-motel-managers-murder-in-dallas-3727919">Read more</a></p>