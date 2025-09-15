Food production stagnating as soil is losing fertility, says CM

<p>Dharwad/ DHNS: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday, expressed concern over stagnation in food production despite the country’s rising population, stressing the urgent need to enhance agricultural output.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating the Krishi Mela at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad, the CM pointed out that food production has remained stagnant for the past five years. “Though India has now surpassed China with a population of 1.4 billion, food production has not kept pace. This is a serious concern,” he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah attributed the stagnation largely to declining soil fertility and urged agricultural universities to intensify research to address the issue. He noted that 66% of Karnataka’s cultivable land is rainfed, while only 33% is irrigated. Extension work in rainfed areas, soil testing, and encouraging alternative cropping were essential steps, he stressed.</p><p>Calling attention to the rising incidence of diabetes, the CM said the government will promote the cultivation of low-glycemic index crops, including millets. He further emphasised the ‘Lab-to-Land’ approach, calling for stronger interaction between farmers and scientists to make more farmers progressive cultivators. Highlighting the importance of allied occupations, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka, producing one crore litres of milk daily, is the country’s second-largest milk producer. “At this rate, Karnataka will soon become the top milk-producing state,” he added.</p><p>On the issue of crop damage due to recent heavy rains, the CM assured farmers that compensation would be released soon. He said joint surveys of the damage had already been ordered and directed officials to expedite the process. In Dharwad district, the survey had been completed and compensation would be released immediately, he said, commending District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad and the Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu.</p><p>The CM also announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for Bennihalla flood management works, with tenders to be floated shortly.</p><p><strong>Support for farmers</strong></p><p>Agriculture Minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy said the government was committed to purchasing all crops listed under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, adding that procurement centres would open soon.</p><p>Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti voiced concern over farmers abandoning agriculture due to declining viability. He noted that in Dharwad rural alone, over 1,150 farmers had migrated to Hubballi to pursue other livelihoods, while in Gadag, more than 450 acres of farmland had been converted to non-agricultural use.</p><p>“These are serious issues that must be addressed urgently,” he cautioned.</p><p>District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad urged scientists to focus on increasing yield, pointing out that while China produces seven tonnes of paddy per hectare and Indonesia five tonnes, India manages only 3.6 tonnes.</p><p><strong>Farmers disappointed</strong></p><p>However, the CM’s speech left many farmers dissatisfied. Several who had attended the programme expecting specific assurances particularly on fixing crop loss compensation, opening of procurement centre to purchase green gram, demanded that losses to green gram and onion crops also be considered for the compensation.</p><p>Siddaramaiah, without giving a concrete assurance, only said the matter “will be considered” before leaving the venue.</p>