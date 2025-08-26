DH Evening Brief: Shivakumar apologises for reciting RSS prayer in Assembly; US notice detailing plans to impose additional 25% tariff on India

<h2>'Don't want to hurt anyone': DK Shivakumar apologises for reciting RSS prayer in Karnataka Assembly</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday offered an apology for reciting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) prayer in the Assembly while maintaining that it was not a mistake and slamming his detractors for questioning his loyalty toward Congress. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rss-song-row-shivakumar-on-backfoot-says-ready-to-apologise-if-anyone-is-hurt-amid-uproar-within-party-3697537">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US issues draft notice detailing plans to impose additional 25% tariff on India</h2>.<p>The United States has issued a draft notice detailing plans to implement the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products, as previously announced by President Donald Trump, that will come into effect from August 27. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-issues-draft-notice-detailing-plans-to-impose-additional-25-tariff-on-india-3697272">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another cloudburst in Jammu & Kashmir leaves 4 persons dead</h2>.<p>At least four people were killed in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and damaged several houses, even as authorities sounded fresh alerts for extreme weather across the Union Territory (UT). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/another-cloudburst-in-jammu-kashmir-leaves-4-persons-dead-3697705">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Apologised to save his chair': BJP, JD(S) slam DK Shivakumar as RSS song row in Karnataka Assembly snowballs</h2>.<p>The Opposition BJP and JD(S) on Tuesday attacked Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after apologising for uttering the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) prayer, dubbing him as a “coward”. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/apologised-to-save-his-chair-bjp-jds-slam-dk-shivakumar-as-rss-song-row-in-karnataka-assembly-snowballs-3697758">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Google to bring back one round of in-person interview to tackle AI 'menace'?</h2>.<p>While constructive use of the technology to enhance work is all good and welcome, what seems to be the problem here is the use of AI to get the better of interviews. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-to-bring-back-one-round-of-in-person-interview-to-tackle-ai-menace-3697735">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Tore my shirt, abused me': Three men attack travel agency workers for wearing 'saffron towel'</h2>.<p>The Kalasipalya police arrested three people for allegedly abusing and attacking a man for wearing a saffron towel, police officials said on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/tore-my-shirt-and-abused-me-3-men-attack-travel-agents-at-kalasipalya-bus-stand-for-wearing-saffron-towel-arrested-3697365">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will cosying up to China work for India?</h2>.<p>Economic necessity drives India to soften its stance on China despite unresolved border tensions. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/will-cosying-up-to-china-work-for-india-3697452">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US tariff impact: MSMEs in textiles, diamonds, chemicals, spices to be most hit</h2>.<p>The imposition of 50% tariffs by the US on India will significantly impact export of textiles including readymade garments, diamonds, gems & jewellery, chemicals, spices, leather, and engineering goods. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/us-tariff-impact-msmes-in-textiles-diamonds-chemicals-spices-to-be-most-hit-3697842">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan evacuates 150,000 people after flood warning from India</h2>.<p>Pakistan evacuated at least 150,000 people in areas along three rivers in its agricultural heartland under threat of flooding after neighbouring India warned it plans to release excess water from a dam, officials said on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-evacuates-150000-people-after-flood-warning-from-india-3697690">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will not allow a single vote theft in Bihar, says Priyanka as she joins Rahul Gandhi's march</h2>.<p>Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday joined her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during the latter’s ‘Voters Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar which resumed at Supaul after a day’s break. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/will-not-allow-a-single-vote-theft-in-bihar-says-priyanka-as-she-joins-rahul-gandhis-march-3697928">Read more</a></p>