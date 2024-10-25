Home
DH Evening Brief | Siddaramaiah's wife grilled by Lokayukta cops in MUDA case; Cyclone Dana spares Odisha, Bengal of major damage

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 12:43 IST

Cyclone Dana spares Odisha, Bengal of major damage, brings heavy rains

Cyclone Dana spared Odisha and West Bengal of any severe damage to infrastructure while flight and rail operations resumed on Friday after the cyclonic storm completed landfall, triggering heavy rains and uprooting of trees and electric poles.

Read more

Germany increases visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000

PM Modi said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

Read more

Recalled envoy cautions students going to Canada, says many returned in body bags after suicide

Indians hoping to study in Canada should think twice because many students have ended up in substandard colleges with no job prospects despite spending lakhs of rupees, resulting in depression and suicide, India's top envoy there says.

Read more

Weeks after Baba Siddique's murder, 7 Bishnoi gang shooters arrested by Delhi Police

In a crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials here said on Friday. The arrests come days after the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Read more

Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination for Channapatna Assembly bypoll

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday filed his nomination for the November 13 Assembly bypolls from Channapatna, a seat vacated by his father and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy after being elected to Lok Sabha, amid a show of strength along with alliance partner BJP.

Read more

2020 riots case: SC asks Delhi HC to expedite Sharjeel Imam's bail plea hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a writ petition by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam for release but directed the Delhi High Court to consider his bail application expeditiously. Imam is accused in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Read more

Indian and Chinese armies to complete disengagement by Oct 28-29: Report

Indian and Chinese armies to complete disengagement by October 28-29, ANI reported, citing army sources. The army sources further noted that all temporary structures like sheds and tents would be removed, as would the troops.

Read more

UN peacekeepers withdraw from post in Zahajra in south Lebanon under Israeli fire

Peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon withdrew from a observation post in Zahajra town in south Lebanon on Tuesday after Israeli forces fired at it, the force said on Friday.

Follow LIVE updates from the conflict in West Asia

NZ end Day 2 with 198/5, take 301-run lead against India in second Test

New Zealand have taken control of the second Test in the 3-match series against hosts India in Pune as they finished Day 2 with 198 runs on the board losing 5 wickets in the process in the second innings.

Read more

