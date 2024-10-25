DH Evening Brief | Siddaramaiah's wife grilled by Lokayukta cops in MUDA case; Cyclone Dana spares Odisha, Bengal of major damage

Cyclone Dana spared Odisha and West Bengal of any severe damage to infrastructure while flight and rail operations resumed on Friday after the cyclonic storm completed landfall, triggering heavy rains and uprooting of trees and electric poles.
PM Modi said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.
Indians hoping to study in Canada should think twice because many students have ended up in substandard colleges with no job prospects despite spending lakhs of rupees, resulting in depression and suicide, India's top envoy there says.
In a crackdown on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested at least seven suspected shooters who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan, officials here said on Friday. The arrests come days after the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.
JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday filed his nomination for the November 13 Assembly bypolls from Channapatna, a seat vacated by his father and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy after being elected to Lok Sabha, amid a show of strength along with alliance partner BJP.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a writ petition by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam for release but directed the Delhi High Court to consider his bail application expeditiously. Imam is accused in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Indian and Chinese armies to complete disengagement by October 28-29, ANI reported, citing army sources. The army sources further noted that all temporary structures like sheds and tents would be removed, as would the troops.
Peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon withdrew from a observation post in Zahajra town in south Lebanon on Tuesday after Israeli forces fired at it, the force said on Friday.
New Zealand have taken control of the second Test in the 3-match series against hosts India in Pune as they finished Day 2 with 198 runs on the board losing 5 wickets in the process in the second innings.
