<h2>Statehood demand | 4 killed, over 60 injured as Ladakh protests spiral out of control</h2>.<p>At least four people were killed and more than 60 injured on Wednesday as protests over statehood and constitutional safeguards in Leh district of the Ladakh Union Territory (UT) spiraled into violent clashes. While many participants described the agitation as a Gen Z-led protest, the BJP accused the Congress of fuelling the unrest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/statehood-demand-4-killed-over-60-injured-as-ladakh-protests-spiral-out-of-control-3741609">Read more</a></p>.<h2>S L Bhyrappa, well-known Kannada novelist, passes away</h2>.<p>Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, Mysuru-based popular novelist and writer, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 91.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/s-l-bhyrappa-well-known-kannada-novelist-passes-away-3741227">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP considers Nitish a ‘burden’, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will fulfil ‘Golden Bihar’ dream, says Kharge</h2>.<p>Promising to fulfill people’s “dream of a Golden Bihar”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the JD(U)-BJP government in the state saying internal strife in NDA is now out in the open and the BJP has “mentally retired” Nitish Kumar who they consider a “burden”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-bjp-considers-nitish-a-burden-india-bloc-to-fulfil-golden-bihar-dream-kharge-3741137">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Marriage based on illegal conversion invalid, couple must register under Special Act, rules Allahabad High Court</h2>.<p>In a landmark judgment, the Allahabad High Court has held that if conversion is illegal, a marriage based on it will be automatically invalid and the man and woman cannot be recognised as a married couple in the eyes of law.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/if-conversion-is-found-illegal-couple-cant-be-recognised-as-married-allahabad-hc-3741159">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi brought Waqf Bill to snatch Muslims' sacred sites, won't succeed in his 'naapaak' intentions: Asaduddin Owaisi</h2>.<p>During a rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi made a big statement over the Waqf Bill, alleging that the PM Modi-led government introduced it to "snatch away" mosques and other sacred places of Muslims.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/pm-modi-brought-waqf-bill-to-snatch-away-muslims-sacred-sites-will-not-succeed-in-his-naapaak-intentions-asaduddin-owaisi-3741146">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Political battle over potholes in Bengaluru spills onto streets</h2>.<p>After trading barbs with the ruling Congress in Karnataka over the poor state of roads and "neglect" of infrastructure, particularly in Bengaluru, the Opposition BJP staged a statewide protest against the government on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bjp-stages-protest-against-poor-condition-of-roads-3740990">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka High Court rejects X Corp's plea on information blocking orders</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the plea by X Corp seeking a direction that section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act does not authorise the government to issue information blocking orders. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-rejects-x-corps-plea-on-information-blocking-orders-3741363">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati accused of sexually harassing students: What we know about him</h2>.<p>A self-styled godman named Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy has been booked by Delhi Police for allegedly sexually harassing multiple students of a management institute.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/self-styled-godman-swami-chaitanyananda-saraswati-accused-of-sexually-harassing-students-what-we-know-about-him-3741161">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Watch | 'Countries are going to hell', says Donald Trump to world leaders in his 56-minute-long UN speech</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump during his address at the attend a multilateral meeting during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City made a striking remark about other countries. In the presence of world leaders and representatives, the US President said that their nations were "going to hell." His remarks surfaced as he lectured the United Nations and countries about how they were "failing" and aired a list of grievances.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/watch-countries-are-going-to-hell-says-donald-trump-to-world-leaders-in-his-56-minute-long-un-speech-3740962">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Commonwealth Games: India presents proposal to host 2030 edition in Ahmedabad</h2>.<p>An Indian delegation led by Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha presented a formal proposal for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/commonwealth-games-india-presents-proposal-to-host-2030-edition-in-ahmedabad-3741204">Read more</a></p>