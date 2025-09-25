Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Surpanakha dahan:  Indore Dussehra effigy to feature Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

An Indore-based group will burn an 11-headed effigy of ‘Surpanakha’ this Dussehra, featuring images of women accused of killing their husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi and Muskan Rastogi.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 15:26 IST
India NewsIndoreVijayadashamai

Follow us on :

Follow Us