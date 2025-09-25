Surpanakha dahan: Indore Dussehra effigy to feature Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

An Indore-based group will burn an 11-headed effigy of ‘Surpanakha’ this Dussehra, featuring images of women accused of killing their husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi and Muskan Rastogi.