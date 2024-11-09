DH Evening Brief: Trudeau admits Khalistanis' presence in Canada; Modi alleges Cong collected Rs 700 cr from Karnataka liquor shops for Maharashtra polls

Leading the BJP-led NDA charge in poll-bound Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of collecting upto Rs 700 crore from liquor shop owners in Karnataka. Read more
At least 24 people were killed and 46 others injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing at a railway station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, officials said. Read more
In his first reaction to Supreme Court judgement regarding the minority status of the Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the AMU didn't belong only to the Muslims as he once again referred to his much publicised "batenge to katenge" (Hindus will be slaughtered if they are divided) remark. Read more
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said Justice Michael D' Cunha Commission of Inquiry that investigated alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during the Covid-19 has recommended prosecution of then BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu. Read more
The Bombay High Court overturned the 20-year-old conviction for cruelty and abetment to suicide of the dead wife. Read more
During interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to migrate to Canada but his family wanted him to marry first. Read more
Replying to a question about women empowerment while interacting with the students of CMS Business School, Sitharaman insisted that patriarchy is a concept invented by the Left. Read more
On the eve of Election Day, anthropology professor Alexander Hinton talked to me from a Trump rally, where he was already convinced the Republican candidate would win. He’d been observing the MAGA movement in a professional capacity, attending more Trump rallies than he can count, and he says Donald Trump’s supporters display an unusual fervor for their candidate. “He knows how to choreograph a show.” Read more