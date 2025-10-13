<h2>Trump says 'war over' as he addresses Israeli Parliament as hostages and some Palestinian prisoners freed</h2>.<p>President Donald Trump was addressing Israel's parliament Monday morning, hours after Hamas released the last 20 living hostages from the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire deal brokered in part by the United States.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-addresses-israeli-parliament-as-hostages-and-some-palestinian-prisoners-freed-3762671">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Should Tejashwi worry as Prashant Kishor sets sights on Lalu's family bastion of Raghopur?</h2>.<p>Prashant Kishor is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the political landscape of Bihar. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder launched his assembly election campaign from Raghopur constituency, the home turf of Lalu family.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-should-tejashwi-worry-as-prashant-kishor-sets-sights-on-lalus-family-bastion-of-raghopur-3762169">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Don't fear outsiders': Tejashwi Yadav hits out at Amit Shah after court frames charges in IRCTC case</h2>.<p>Asserting that he would continue to fight against the BJP as long as he is alive, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said as a "true Bihari", he does not fear "outsiders".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-dont-fear-outsiders-tejashwi-yadav-hits-out-at-amit-shah-after-court-frames-charges-in-irctc-case-3762429">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court dismisses plea to form SIT to probe Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral rolls manipulation</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL for a direction to constitute a special investigation team headed by a former Judge, to inquire into the allegations of large-scale electoral roll manipulation in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru Central and other affected constituencies in the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-dismisses-plea-to-form-sit-to-probe-rahul-gandhis-allegations-of-electoral-rolls-manipulation-3762486">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC, BJP trade barbs over Durgapur rape case as 'Aparajita Bill' row resurfaces</h2>.<p>A fresh political slugfest erupted on Monday after the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, as the TMC and BJP locked horns over the fate of the stalled Aparajita Bill, the Mamata Banerjee government's proposed law to toughen punishment for crimes against women.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-bjp-trade-barbs-over-durgapur-rape-case-as-aparajita-bill-row-resurfaces-3762585">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cough syrup-linked deaths | Tamil Nadu govt revokes licence of pharma firm, shuts down company</h2>.<p>The manufacturing licence of Tamil Nadu based Sresan Pharmaceutical company that allegedly produced the now banned adulterated cough syrup Coldrif has completely been revoked, and the company has been ordered to shut down, the state government said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/cough-syrup-row-tamil-nadu-government-revokes-licence-of-pharma-firm-shuts-down-company-3762633">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karur stampede | Two affected families claim they were misled into filing writs in Supreme Court for CBI probe</h2>.<p>Two families, among those affected by the Karur stampede incident, have claimed that they were misled into filing writs in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by the CBI into the tragic incident that left 41 dead on September 27.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/karur-stampede-asked-me-to-sign-some-papers-which-i-did-two-affected-families-claim-they-were-misled-into-filing-writs-in-supreme-court-for-cbi-probe-3762360">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Boy jumps to death from school building in Bengaluru; probe launched</h2>.<p>A 17-year-old boy died on Monday after he allegedly jumped off his school building in East Bengaluru. The deceased was a Class 12 science student at a prominent school in Richards Town.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/boy-jumps-to-death-from-school-building-in-bengaluru-suicide-suspected-3762735">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Retail inflation in September slips to 1.54%</h2>.<p>Retail inflation slipped to 1.54 per cent in September from 2.07 per cent in the preceding month mainly due to subdued prices of food items, including vegetables and pulses, according to government data released on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/retail-inflation-in-september-slips-to-154-3762584">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mokyr, Aghion and Howitt win 2025 Nobel economics prize for work on innovation and growth</h2>.<p>Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt won the 2025 Nobel economics prize for "having explained innovation-driven economic growth", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/mokyr-aghion-and-howitt-win-2025-nobel-economics-prize-for-work-on-innovation-and-growth-3762561">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs West Indies: Hosts on course for clean sweep as visitors stretch Delhi Test to fifth day</h2>.<p>The Indian bowling attack faced a stern test of character on an unresponsive sub-continental track but came out trumps, leaving the hosts on the cusp of a 2-0 clean sweep over a fighting West Indies on the fourth day of the second cricket Test at Delhi's Arn Jaitley Stadium on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-hosts-on-course-for-clean-sweep-as-visitors-stretch-test-to-fifth-day-3762691">Read more</a></p>