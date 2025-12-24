<h2>Thackeray cousins | As Uddhav, Raj reunite for civic body polls, here's how it shaped up over decades<br></h2>.<p>Addressing a joint news conference in Mumbai along with Raj, Uddhav said the two parties have come together to stay together. The cousins said they have united for the cause of Maharashtra. Here's a timeline of what led the cousins to again come together for the ‘Marathi manoos’:<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/thackeray-cousins-as-uddhav-raj-re-unite-for-civic-body-polls-heres-how-it-shaped-up-over-decades-3841442#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No less than death': Unnao rape survivor to move Supreme Court against suspension of Sengar's jail term<br></h2>.<p>The 2017 Unnao rape case survivor on Wednesday termed the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar "kaal (death)" for her family and said that she would move the Supreme Court against it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/no-less-than-kaal-unnao-rape-survivor-to-move-supreme-court-against-suspension-of-sengars-jail-term-3841447">Read more</a></p>.<h2>China probably seeks to capitalise on decreased LAC tensions to prevent deepening of US-India ties: Report</h2>.<p>In its annual report to Congress on Tuesday on ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025’, the department said that in October 2024, Indian leadership announced an agreement with China.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/china-probably-seeks-to-capitalise-on-decreased-lca-tensions-to-prevent-deepening-of-us-india-ties-report-3841568">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Woman sexually harassed in middle of road after rejecting man’s proposal<br></h2>.<p>A young woman was allegedly sexually harassed in public in front of her PG accommodation after she rejected a man’s proposal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-woman-sexually-harassed-in-middle-of-road-after-rejecting-mans-proposal-3841594">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Virat Kohli goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become fastest to 16,000 List A runs<br></h2>.<p>The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi's opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-goes-past-sachin-tendulkar-to-become-fastest-to-16000-list-a-runs-3841523">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Don't force students to dress up as Santa': Schools in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar warned<br></h2>.<p>The Education Department in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district has warned private schools against compelling students to dress up as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/dont-force-students-to-dress-up-as-santa-schools-in-rajasthans-sriganganagar-warned-3841276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka create record as it chase down 413 runs to defeat Jharkhand</h2>.<p>Karnataka created history as they chased a mammoth total of 413 runs against Jharkhand in their opening encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/vijay-hazare-trophy-karnataka-create-record-as-it-chase-down-413-runs-to-defeat-jharkhand-3841668">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Expedite process to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir: Parliamentary panel urges MHA<br></h2>.<p>The Rajya Sabha Committee on Government Assurances made the recommendation in a report tabled in the Upper House during the just concluded Winter Session of Parliament.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/expedite-process-to-grant-statehood-to-jammu-and-kashmir-parliamentary-panel-urges-mha-3841468">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Al Hind Air, FlyExpress receive NOCs, get government nod for operations<br></h2>.<p>Two new airlines - Al Hind Air and FlyExpress - are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the Civil Aviation Ministry.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/al-hind-air-flyexpress-receive-nocs-get-government-nod-for-operations-3841482">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ISRO rocket carrying US communication satellite lifts off from Sriharikota, places it into low earth orbit</h2>.<p>In a historic Christmas Eve mission, ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully placed a US communication satellite into orbit on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/isros-heaviest-rocket-carrying-us-communication-satellite-lifts-off-from-sriharikota-3841258">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | What triggered protests in Assam's Karbi Anglong and what are the demands?<br></h2>.<p>On Tuesday two people were killed and at least 45 others including 38 police personnel were injured in the violence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/explained-what-triggered-protests-in-assams-karbi-anglong-and-what-are-the-demands-3841366">Read more</a></p>