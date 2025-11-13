<h2>Delhi blast: Suspects of 'White-collar terror module' pooled in over Rs 20 lakh for bomb-making</h2>.<p>The confirmation of Dr Umar’s presence in the car that exploded in Red Fort came after matching his mother’s DNA with the body parts collected from the vehicle. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-blast-suspects-of-white-collar-terror-module-pooled-in-over-rs-20-lakh-for-bomb-making-3796821">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ posters emerge for Nitish Kumar ahead of counting; Tejashwi Yadav shows cautious optimism</h2>.<p>‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, says a poster outside the Janata Dal (United) office on Beer Chand Patel Marg in Patna, which is buzzing with enthusiasm. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-tiger-zinda-hai-posters-emerge-for-nitish-kumar-ahead-of-counting-tejashwi-yadav-shows-cautious-optimism-3796806">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Another Jammu & Kashmir doctor, 'acquaintance' of Delhi blast accused Umar Nabi, detained in Kanpur</h2>.<p>Another doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, and allegedly an acquaintance of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Nabi, was detained in connection with the incident on Wednesday evening. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/another-jammu-kashmir-doctor-acquaintance-of-delhi-blast-accused-umar-nabi-detained-in-kanpur-3796797">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka High Court refuses to quash POCSO case against ex-CM Yediyurappa</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to quash the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case filed against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-refuses-to-quash-pocso-case-against-ex-cm-yediyurappa-3796685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sharam Nahi Aati?': Sunny Deol lashes out at paparazzi over Dharmendra's health coverage</h2>.<p>The relentless media coverage surrounding Dharmendra's health seems to have taken a toll on the family. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/sharam-nahi-aati-sunny-deol-lashes-out-at-paparazzi-over-dharmendras-health-coverage-3796520">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump signs deal to end longest US government shutdown in history</h2>.<p>President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation ending the longest government shutdown in US history, roughly two hours after the House of Representatives voted to restart disrupted food assistance, pay hundreds of thousands of federal workers and revive a hobbled air-traffic control system. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-signs-deal-to-end-longest-us-government-shutdown-in-history-3796349">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Bihar sees first ever election where no re-poll ordered</strong></h2>.<p>Bihar has always hogged the limelight for its controversial elections, marred by violence and re-polling. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-first-ever-polls-in-state-where-no-re-poll-ordered-3796828">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Red Fort terror attack pokes holes in India’s security narrative</h2>.<p>The Red Fort attack has punctured the Modi government’s claims of national security dominance, of instituting peace and progress after the revocation of Article 370 and counter-terrorism preparedness. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/red-fort-terror-attack-pokes-holes-in-indias-security-narrative-3796521">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan deploys army to protect Sri Lankan cricketers</h2>.<p>Pakistan has deployed army and paramilitary forces to protect Sri Lanka's cricket team after a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad raised security concerns during their ongoing tour, the interior minister said on Thursday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan-deploys-army-to-protect-sri-lankan-cricketers-3796883">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Help me find a wife': Maharashtra youth appeals to Sharad Pawar in viral letter</h2>.<p>In an unusual letter that has gone viral across Maharashtra and highlights the social issues in the hinterland, a 34-year-old man from the Akola district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has appealed NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar pleading him not for loan or job but to search for a wife. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/help-me-find-a-wife-maharashtra-youth-appeals-to-sharad-pawar-in-viral-letter-3796758">Read more</a></p>