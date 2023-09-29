DH Evening Brief: Women's Reservation Bill gets Murmu's nod; Law Commission working on LS, Assembly polls being held together from 2029

Women's Reservation Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's assent
President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Read more
Law Commission working on formula so Lok Sabha, Assembly polls can be held together from 2029
The Law Commission is working on a formula to synchronise all Assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that all state elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls 2029 onwards, sources said on Friday.
Read more
K'taka to release water to TN, Cauvery Water Management Authority upholds regulation body's recommendation
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15 as per the earlier recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
Read more
Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt
The Law Commission has advised the government not to tinker with the existing age of consent under the POCSO Act and suggested introducing guided judicial discretion in the matter of sentencing in cases involving tacit approval of children in the 16-...
Read more
At least 55 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan
A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring over 50 others gathered to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday, authorities said.
Shanth Kumar of Deccan Herald is new PTI Chairman; Someshwar of HT elected Vice-Chairman
K N Shanth Kumar of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd was on Friday elected Chairman of the Press Trust of India's Board of Directors for a one-year term.
Read more
Centre's fiscal deficit at August-end touch 36% of full-year target: CGA
The Centre's fiscal deficit in the first five months of 2023-24 touched 36 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.
Read more
Bidhuri remarks row: Danish Ali writes to PM Modi, calls for 'suitable punishment' to BJP MP
Amid a row over Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha against him, BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a public statement condemning Bidhuri's behaviour and ensure 'suitable punishment' to the BJP MP.
Read more
Cauvery issue: Dy CM D K Shivakumar says Karnataka bandh was not needed
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said there was no need for a bandh over Cauvery row as his government is protecting the interests of the State.
Read more
AAP committed to I.N.D.I.A bloc, will not break away from it: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance and will not break away from it.
Read more
Seattle police officer who joked after Indian student’s death taken off patrol duty
A Seattle Police officer, who joked about the horrific death of a 23-year-old Indian student earlier this year, has been pulled off patrol duty, weeks after the South Asian community here demanded action against him.
Read more
India aiming to monetize Rs 1,99,290 crore worth of highways by 2027
The Indian government is expected to monetize close to Rs 1,99,290 crore ($24 billion) worth of highways over the next few years, a rating agency has said.
Read more