Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Women's Reservation Bill gets Murmu's nod; Law Commission working on LS, Assembly polls being held together from 2029

Here are the top news stories this evening!
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 12:56 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>President Droupadi Murmu</p></div>

President Droupadi Murmu

Credit: PTI File Photo

Women's Reservation Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's assent

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Law Commission chief Ritu Raj Awasthi. </p></div>

Law Commission chief Ritu Raj Awasthi.

Credit: Twitter/@KirenRijiju

Law Commission working on formula so Lok Sabha, Assembly polls can be held together from 2029

The Law Commission is working on a formula to synchronise all Assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that all state elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls 2029 onwards, sources said on Friday.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District. </p></div>

Water being released to River Cauvery from KRS, in Srirangapatna, Mandya District.

Credit: DH File Photo

K'taka to release water to TN, Cauvery Water Management Authority upholds regulation body's recommendation

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu till October 15 as per the earlier recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of gavel.</p></div>

Representative image of gavel.

Credit: Pixabay

Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

The Law Commission has advised the government not to tinker with the existing age of consent under the POCSO Act and suggested introducing guided judicial discretion in the matter of sentencing in cases involving tacit approval of children in the 16-...
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People gather outside the Mastung hospital, following a deadly suicide attack on a religious gathering in Balochistan province, Pakistan.</p></div>

People gather outside the Mastung hospital, following a deadly suicide attack on a religious gathering in Balochistan province, Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

At least 55 people killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring over 50 others gathered to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday, authorities said.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newly-appointed Press Trust of India Chairman K N Shanth Kumar at PTI office after his election, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. </p></div>

Newly-appointed Press Trust of India Chairman K N Shanth Kumar at PTI office after his election, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shanth Kumar of Deccan Herald is new PTI Chairman; Someshwar of HT elected Vice-Chairman

K N Shanth Kumar of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd was on Friday elected Chairman of the Press Trust of India's Board of Directors for a one-year term.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of fiscal deficit for central govt.</p></div>

Representative image of fiscal deficit for central govt.

Credit: iStock Photo

Centre's fiscal deficit at August-end touch 36% of full-year target: CGA

The Centre's fiscal deficit in the first five months of 2023-24 touched 36 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSP MP Danish Ali addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.</p></div>

BSP MP Danish Ali addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bidhuri remarks row: Danish Ali writes to PM Modi, calls for 'suitable punishment' to BJP MP

Amid a row over Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha against him, BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a public statement condemning Bidhuri's behaviour and ensure 'suitable punishment' to the BJP MP.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. </p></div>

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Credit: DH File Photo

Cauvery issue: Dy CM D K Shivakumar says Karnataka bandh was not needed

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said there was no need for a bandh over Cauvery row as his government is protecting the interests of the State.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.</p></div>

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI File Photo 

AAP committed to I.N.D.I.A bloc, will not break away from it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance and will not break away from it.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula who died after being struck by a speeding police patrol car in Seattle.&nbsp;</p></div>

Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula who died after being struck by a speeding police patrol car in Seattle. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Seattle police officer who joked after Indian student’s death taken off patrol duty

A Seattle Police officer, who joked about the horrific death of a 23-year-old Indian student earlier this year, has been pulled off patrol duty, weeks after the South Asian community here demanded action against him.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a highway.</p></div>

Representative image of a highway.

Credit: iStock Photo

India aiming to monetize Rs 1,99,290 crore worth of highways by 2027

The Indian government is expected to monetize close to Rs 1,99,290 crore ($24 billion) worth of highways over the next few years, a rating agency has said.
Read more

(Published 29 September 2023, 12:56 IST)
