<p>The family of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, including his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, were seen heading to the crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on Monday. </p><p>An official statement on the veteran actor's health is awaited. </p><p>Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan too arrived at the crematorium. </p>. <p>Dharmendra's health reportedly took a turn for the worse since noon on Monday, with an ambulance subsequently seen entering his Juhu home. Soon, the residence became a hive of activity, with vehicles of celebrities seen lining up outside the Juhu residence.</p><p>Dharmendra, the 89-year-old actor, was battling ill health due to heart-related issues and was receiving treatment at home after being discharged from Breach Candy hospital on November 12 following a weeks-long stay. </p><p>After rumours about the actor's death circulated in a certain segment of media, the family issued a statement to say that Dharmendra was responding to the treatment and their "privacy" should be respected.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>