'Don't bring in Varna system,' says Kharge after Dhankhar asks Jairam Ramesh to replace former as Rajya Sabha LoP

Dhankhar immediately said that was not correct and Kharge did not understand what he said. "What did I say? You are in the front row. You have a political career of 56 years. (But) on all occasions, Jairam Ramesh makes some comments. There is a problem which you will have to solve," he said.

To this, Kharge pointed to Congress MP Sonia Gandhi who was sitting near him, and said that it was she who made him what he is now and "not Jairam Ramesh or you...the people have made me."

Dhankhar said he did not want to get into who made him but added, "you (Kharge) cannot every time run down the Chair. You cannot disrespect the Chair every time. You stand up and say anything and you don't understand what I am saying. Never in the history of Parliamentary democracy and Rajya Sabha proceedings, has there been such disregard of Chair as from you."

The Chairman said it was time for Kharge to reflect and that the Leader of the Opposition twisted an issue which he raised. "Your image is being sullied by (those sitting) behind. I am trying to save your image," he added.

On Monday too, Kharge and Congress MPs had a run in with the Chairman over expunging remarks of the Leader of the Opposition