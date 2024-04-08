Don't consume beef or any other red meat: 'Proud Hindu' Kangana Ranaut lashes out at 'baseless rumours'

"I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image," the actor-turned-politician said.

She continued that her people knew her to be a 'proud Hindu' and nothing could ever mislead them. Ranaut signed off with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

A row had erupted a few days back when Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar claimed the actor had earlier written on X that she liked and ate beef, and the BJP had now given her a ticket for the general elections.

Reacting to this, Shaina NC of BJP said "Vijay Wadettiwar is the leader of the Congress party in Maharashtra who is so defunct of ideology that he has the audacity to say that Kangana Ranaut was given a ticket because she is a beef eater. This is not the first time the Congress has made such ludicrous comments."