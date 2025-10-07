Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘Don’t cross the Laxman Rekha’: Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan in first meet with floor leaders

Brittas referred to the practice in Parliaments of the UK and other countries, where a substantial amount of time is earmarked for business suggested by the Opposition.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 16:28 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaC P RadhakrishnanParliamanet

Follow us on :

Follow Us