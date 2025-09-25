EAM S Jaishankar hosts FIPIC foreign ministers' meeting in New York

<p>New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hosted a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation, reaffirming a "people-centric" agenda emphasising health, technology and capacity building.</p><p>The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar calls for stronger Global South solidarity, collective push for UN reform.<p>"Delighted to host the FIPIC Foreign Ministers Meeting today in New York. Glad to note that the 12-point action plan announced by PM @narendramodi at the FIPIC-III Summit is progressing well," Jaishankar said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"India and Pacific Island countries are development partners. Our agenda is people-centric and focused on health, technology, capacity building and training," he added.</p><p>At the third summit of the FIPIC in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-point development plan for the Pacific Island nations in a range of areas including healthcare, renewable energy and cyber-security.</p>