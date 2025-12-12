Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Kavitha vows to become CM, probe 'injustices' since 2014; attacks BRS, Congress

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, reiterated that she would become the Chief Minister one day and probe all irregularities if no action is taken on them.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 11:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 11:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaBRSK Kavitha

Follow us on :

Follow Us