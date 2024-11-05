Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Economic democracy’, trust on wisdom of elected govt, backbone of high-growth rate of India’s economy, says Supreme Court

The nine judge bench by a majority view of 7:2 on Tuesday held that all privately owned properties cannot be regarded as material resources of the community.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 14:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 14:12 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEconomyChandrachud

Follow us on :

Follow Us