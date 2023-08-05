ED takes possession of villas, land in Munnar in money laundering case against PFI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said PFI leaders and members associated with overseas entities were developing a residential project -- Munnar Villa Vista Project (MVVP) -- at Munnar with a motive to "launder" money collected from foreign countries as well as within the country, and to generate funds for PFI to "finance" its radical activities and the project was being developed by forming a company in the name of Munnar Villa Vista Pvt Ltd (MVVPL).