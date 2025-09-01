Election Commission dysfunction biggest threat to Constitution, says Justice Reddy

<p>Hyderabad: Retired Supreme Court Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-sudershan-reddy">B Sudershan Reddy</a>, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's vice-presidential candidate, expressed grave concerns over the functioning of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission of India </a>which he thinks is the biggest challenge the Indian Constitution is currently facing. </p><p>Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad while campaigning for support, Justice Reddy warned that democracy in India would be in peril if the Election Commission continues to operate in its present manner.</p>.'My rival is not speaking': I.N.D.I.A. bloc's VP candidate Sudershan Reddy seeks 'healthy' debate.<p>Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments about the Salwa Judum judgment, Justice Reddy clarified that it was not his individual verdict, but a Supreme Court judgment that he had authored. He criticized Shah for suggesting that he had supported Naxalites and advised the Union Home Minister to read the judgment thoroughly before making such comments.</p><p>"The judgment was reviewed by 11 judges without any changes being made," Justice Reddy emphasised, defending the integrity of the judicial process while expressing concern about uninformed political discourse and the importance of factual accuracy in public debates.</p><p>Justice Reddy made it clear that while running as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's candidate, he will not formally join any political party, maintaining his independence. He stated that criticism would not deter him from his electoral bid, countering any strategy by opponents who might hope to discourage him through negative campaigning.</p>.Justice B Sudershan Reddy to write to all MPs seeking support for VP polls.<p>"At a time when constitutional systems are weakening, everyone needs to speak up," he said. "Every citizen who votes has political opinions, either directly or indirectly. I have participated in every election and exercised my voting rights. I speak about civil rights, social justice, and directive principles," he added.</p><p>Emphasising his constitutional commitment, Justice Reddy noted, "I have taken an oath on the Constitution five times. My responsibility is not just to abide by the Constitution, but to protect it. I am someone who follows the directive principles." He observed that "the people of this country became voters first, and only then became citizens."</p><p>Justice Reddy expressed alarm at the casual disregard for democratic processes, stating, "Some people think the voter list is just a piece of waste paper. 'We have a majority, so we'll make laws'—how is this acceptable? Ours is not a majoritarian state but a multilingual, multicultural, and multireligious state."</p>.Left parties seek support for Opposition's VP candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy.<p>He stressed the Constitution's role as a check on power rather than a source of unlimited authority. "The Constitution does not give power to anyone. The Constitution's job is to limit your power. The Constitution is protected only as long as it remains in good hands," he said.</p><p>Justice Reddy also criticized his rival's absence from public discourse, noting that "his rival is not seen anywhere for him to engage in dialogue and debate."</p><p>"Every day I am speaking to the media. But my rival is not speaking. A healthy debate would have taken place had he spoken," he said.</p>