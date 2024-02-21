Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

New Delhi: Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passed away due to brief illness. He was 95.
Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman did his LLB from Government Law College, University of Mumbai. He started his practice after joining the Bombay Bar in November, 1950.
He was designated as a senior advocate in 1971.
Nariman was appointed as Additional Solicitor General in May, 1972, which made him to shift from Mumbai to Delhi but he resigned in June 1975 in protest against imposition of emergency.
Due to his services, he was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2007.
During his long practice, Nariman has been part of several constitutional bench decisions. He represented Karnataka in its vexed dispute with Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery river water.
He is the father of former Supreme Court judge Rohinton F Nariman.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi wrote in passing of Fali Nariman, it was an end of an era. "He was a living legend who will forever be in hearts and minds of those in law and public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly and called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son," he wrote on X.
Singhvi recalled, as a raconteur and after dinner speaker, Fali was matchless.
"It was he who said that using phrase 'horse trading' when humans defect is an insult to horses, very loyal animals. He would dig out nuggets of history and marry them incomparably with his wit when speaking," he said.
In her remarks, senior advocate Indira Jaising said, "Nariman was the last of a generation of lawyers from Bombay who shaped and moulded the history of constitutional law in India, a voice that stood by secular values, for the independence of the judiciary."
