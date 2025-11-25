Menu
'Environmental tragedy': Congress slams 'large-scale tree felling' for Adani's coal project in Madhya Pradesh

Though there was no immediate response to the allegations from the Adani Group or the Madhya Pradesh government, the state dispensation had rejected as 'baseless' the allegations made by the Congress earlier regarding the project.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 10:13 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 10:13 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshJairam Ramesh

