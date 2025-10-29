Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Every moment of space journey unforgettable: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla, who reached the ISS in June and returned to Earth in July, said, "Every moment in space was unforgettable.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 16:10 IST
India NewsISSShubhanshu Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us