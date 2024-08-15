<p>Bengaluru: City Crime Branch (CCB), Narcotics Wing, has busted a drug racket and seized narcotic substances worth about Rs 2.5 crore.</p>.<p>Two accused, including a foreign national, were arrested.</p>.<p>The operation was carried out in the Bandepalya and Soladevanahalli police station limits.</p>.<p>The CCB team arrested Nigerian national Okeke Christopher Okwdili and recovered 1.70 kg of MDMA. Investigators said Okwdili was sourcing drugs through friends and selling them in the city.</p>.Bengaluru orders 88L units Nandini milk in 2025, tops Zepto's list.<p>Police said the accused were targeting local residents, IT-BT employees, and students. Okwdili was arrested twice earlier in similar cases and had resumed drug peddling after coming out on bail.</p>.<p>Another accused, Naveen Raj, a resident of Tamil Nadu, had stored drugs at his house in Bandepalya. The CCB seized 60 LSD pills and Rs 2 lakh in cash.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that he was procuring drugs through the dark web and distributing them locally.</p>