Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CCB seizes drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr in Bengaluru; foreigner arrested 

Two accused, including a foreign national, were arrested.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 20:45 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 20:45 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeDrugs

