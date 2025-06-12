<p>In 1997, the Indian Railways introduced the Tatkal Scheme, a ticketing programme, which gave people that opportunity to book train tickets at short notice. </p><p>This scheme was implemented across all forms of reserved trains.</p><p>Now, the Railway Ministry has decided that only Aadhar authenticated users will be able to book tickets under the Tatkal scheme from July 1, 2025.</p><p>In a circular dated June 10, 2025, the ministry informed all zones that this decision was made "to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users."</p>.Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets from July 1: Railway Ministry.<p>The new scheme is an attempt to promote transparency and fairness and to curb misuse and ensure fair travel to all passengers. </p><p>As per the new provisions, the current scheme includes mandatory Aadhaar authentication for all online bookings along with OTP (One-Time Password) verification at the reservation counter. </p><p>To prevent misuse, the Railway Ministry insists agents cannot book tatkal in first half hour in AC, non-AC coaches. agents </p><p>In order to avoid hassle, the Ministry has also further urged all travellers to link their Aadhaar to their IRCTC profiles while also taking into account the changes set in place.</p><p>All tatkal tickets reserved through the IRCTC official website and mobile apps will be considered valid if Aadhar authentication process is complete as of July 1 2025. </p><p>Starting 15th July, Aadhar linked OTP confirmation will be made mandatory for online bookings.</p><p>Further, all tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorized railway agents will undergo an additional system of authentication through OTPs. </p><p>To make certain that all passengers are treated equally, the Indian Railways has implemented a thirty minute time restriction for authorised agents during the initial period of booking.</p><p><strong>Limitations on Agent booking:</strong></p><p>● AC Classes: Between 10:00 A.M to 10:30 A.M</p><p>● Non-AC Classes: Between 11:00 A.M to 11:30 A.M</p><p>The booking can be done through the IRCTC website. Once the payment process is completed and all accommodations are made, the page will be redirected to the Ticket Confirmation Page. </p><p>As per the reservation form, Virtual Reservation Message (VRM) in the form of SMS will be sent on the concerned mobile number.</p>