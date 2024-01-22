Explained | Modi's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

In January 1992, Modi had also made a vow, that he would not return to Ayodhya until the temple was made.

In December the mosque was brought down in the presence of senior BJP leaders like Advani, Joshi, and Uma Bharti.

In February 1993, Modi started to collect signatures from different villages in favour of the Ram temple construction, by June that year, Modi had gotten 10 crore of them.