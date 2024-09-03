Explained | West Bengal's 'Aparajita' Bill vs new criminal laws for rape cases

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill.

Titled as 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.



But what exactly is the difference between the Mamata government's new anti-rape Bill and the anti-rape provisions in the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws?

Here's all you need to know: