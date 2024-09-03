Explained | West Bengal's 'Aparajita' Bill vs new criminal laws for rape cases

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill.
Titled as 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.
But what exactly is the difference between the Mamata government's new anti-rape Bill and the anti-rape provisions in the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws?
Here's all you need to know:
BNS: Fine, imprisonment for not less than 10 years, which may extend to imprisonment for life.
Aparajita Bill: Fine, rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s natural life or death.
Punishment for rape leading to death of victim or putting her in vegetative state
BNS: Minimum 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, may extend to life imprisonment or death.
Aparajita Bill: Death and fine.
BNS: Fine and minimum 20 years rigorous imprisonment, may extend to life imprisonment.
Aparajita Bill: Fine and imprisonment of convict’s natural life, or death and fine.
Time limit for investigation
BNSS: Within two months from the date of FIR.
Aparajita Bill: Within 21 days from the date of FIR.
BNSS: Within two months
Aparajita Bill: Within 30 days
The Bill was passed unanimously in a two-day special session of the assembly in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month that sparked nationwide protests.
(With PTI and DHNS Inputs)
Published 03 September 2024, 17:20 IST