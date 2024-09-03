Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Explained | West Bengal's 'Aparajita' Bill vs new criminal laws for rape cases

Take a look at the differences between West Bengal government's new Bill and the Centre's newly implemented laws in regard to rape.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 17:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill.

Titled as 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024', the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences.

But what exactly is the difference between the Mamata government's new anti-rape Bill and the anti-rape provisions in the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 laws?

Here's all you need to know:

Punishment for rape

BNS: Fine, imprisonment for not less than 10 years, which may extend to imprisonment for life.

Aparajita Bill: Fine, rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of the convict’s natural life or death.

Punishment for rape leading to death of victim or putting her in vegetative state

BNS: Minimum 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, may extend to life imprisonment or death.

Aparajita Bill: Death and fine.

Punishment for gang-rape

BNS: Fine and minimum 20 years rigorous imprisonment, may extend to life imprisonment.

Aparajita Bill: Fine and imprisonment of convict’s natural life, or death and fine.

Time limit for investigation

BNSS: Within two months from the date of FIR.

Aparajita Bill: Within 21 days from the date of FIR.

Time limit for trial

BNSS: Within two months

Aparajita Bill: Within 30 days

The Bill was passed unanimously in a two-day special session of the assembly in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month that sparked nationwide protests.

(With PTI and DHNS Inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2024, 17:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeerapeExplainerBharatiya Nyaya SanhitaBharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT