Explained | What documents are required to apply for citizenship under CAA

Other documents that will be acceptable include identity document of any kind issued by government of Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan or any other government authority or agency in these countries, any licence or certificate issued by a government authority of Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, land or tenancy records in Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan, any document that shows that either of the parents or grandparents or great grandparents of the applicant is or had been a citizen of one of the three countries i.e. Afghanistan or Bangladesh or Pakistan.