Explained | What the 'White Paper on the Indian economy' says about the UPA regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Parliament, a document that highlights the failures of the UPA government with regard to the Indian economy, and the subsequent course-correction measures taken by the NDA government.
Notably, the document was tabled on a day when former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, who helmed the UPA government, and is credited with ushering in economic reforms is saying farewell to his fairly long stint in Rajya Sabha.
Below are 10 points that sum up the Modi govt's charges against the erstwhile UPA govt:
1. The UPA government inherited a healthy economy in 2004 but made it non-performing in its ten years.
2. The UPA government abandoned the economic reforms carried out prior to 2004.
3. The UPA government's economic policies were mediocre to start with and worsened increasingly as the decade progressed.
4. Public finances were brought to a perilous state under the UPA government.
5. The UPA government borrowed heavily from the market and resorted to imprudent policies.
6. The UPA government's prioritisation of unproductive spending meant that significant funds were diverted from productive sectors.
7. The UPA government made a maze of regulations which stifled economic growth.
8. The UPA government's term was replete with examples of decision stasis.
9. Decision-making came to a standstill in the UPA government due to corruption and policy failures.
10. The UPA government left behind a structurally weaker economy and a pervasive atmosphere of despondency.
The tabling of this 'White Paper' comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are slated to be held in April-May, where the Modi government is seeking a third term in power.