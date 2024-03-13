Explained | Why is CAA contentious?

India this week implemented the contentious 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), sparking sporadic protests and a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and opposition groups weeks before national elections are held.

Here is a look at the law, its implications and the concerns surrounding it.

What is the CAA?

The CAA fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to India before December 31, 2014 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.

The enactment of the law by Modi-led BJP government in 2019 triggered massive protests and sectarian violence in which scores were killed, including in capital New Delhi, forcing authorities to delay its implementation.