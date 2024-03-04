Farmers livid after BJP fields Ajay Mishra Teni from Kheri Lok Sabha seat, 'Exposes corporate-criminal nexus that grips Modi raj,' says farm union

"The duress over BJP as a political party to declare candidature of Ajay Mishra Teni exposes the corporate-criminal nexus that grips the BJP-led Modi Raj," it further said.

According to the statement, the SKM, in coordination with the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTU) and other organisations, will face this 'open challenge' of the BJP and will declare its response in the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat scheduled on March 14 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

"SKM calls upon farmers to organise torchlight procession in the villages across India against the candidature of Teni for Kheri seat and to expose the corporate-criminal nexus under Modi Raj. The date of protest will be decided by the respective state coordination committees of SKM," it said.

The SKM also said there will not be any other call of actions at Delhi before March 14.

"The states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will participate massively at Ramlila Maidan while there will be representation and nominal participation from other distant states. The state coordination committees of the distant states have planned padyatra, house campaign and district/ tehsil level mahapanchayat during this period," it said.