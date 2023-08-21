'Extra judicial confession before stranger,' Supreme Court sets free man of wife's murder

The Supreme Court has set free a man from Tamil Nadu of the charges of killing his own wife, finding "serious doubt" about prosecution's claim of extra judicial confession made before a village administrative officer.

"Extra judicial confession is always a weak piece of evidence," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Sanjay Karol said, while setting aside the Madras High Court's judgement which had upheld the trial court's order, which convicted appellant Moorthy under Section 302 and 201 of the IPC and awarded him life imprisonment.

The bench noted the accused had allegedly confided in to the village officer about the killing, more than two months as the incident is of May 29, 2006 but the alleged extra judicial confession was made on August 10, 2006.

"It is impossible to understand why would the appellant meet the Village Administrative Officer, who was a total stranger to him, more than two months after the incident for making a confession," the bench said.

The court also pointed out the officer and the appellant were not known to each other till August 10, 2006.

"Normally an accused will confide only with a person in whom he has implicit faith. He would not go to a stranger to make a confession of guilt. The fact that the alleged confession was made by him more than two months after the incident makes it more suspicious," the bench said.

The court also picked holes in the prosecution's claim with regard to recovery of the alleged murder weapon, stick, and the body of the deceased in view of contradictions in version of prosecution witnesses.