Good that truth is coming out, says PM Modi as he praises Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report '

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Vikrant Massey-starrer movie <em>The Sabarmati Report </em>and said "It is good that this truth is coming out."</p><p>In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Modi wrote, "...It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it."</p><p>"A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" he added. </p>.<p><em>The Sabarmati Report, </em>based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002 is headlined by actor Vikrant Massey, earned Rs 1.69 crore at the box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.</p><p>Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film released on Friday and is inspired by true events. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.</p>