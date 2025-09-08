Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

World seeks fair practices not trade wars: EAM Jaishankar takes stand at BRICS summit amid global tariff chaos

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed rising trade barriers and called for resilient supply chains and swift solutions to India’s trade deficits, as global tensions over tariffs escalate.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 15:57 IST
India NewsS JaishankarBRICSeconomic reformstariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us