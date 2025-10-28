<p>New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with cloudy skies on Tuesday, with the city's air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category at 305, data showed.</p>.<p>On Monday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>'s 24-hour average <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-quality-index">Air Quality Index</a> (AQI) stood at 301 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shoed.</p>.<p>According to the Sameer app developed by the CPCB, 27 of the 38 monitoring stations in the city reported 'very poor' air quality, with readings exceeding 300.</p>.Green crackers or not, Diwali fireworks choke Delhi day after, 'severe' AQI over 400 recorded at some places.<p>Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.</p>.<p>According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department</a> (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 3.9 notches above normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The relative humidity in Delhi stood at 95 per cent at 8:30 am, IMD data showed.</p>