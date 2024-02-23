Farm unions observe 'black day', burn effigies of PM Modi & Haryana CM Khattar in Punjab

Hoshiarpur/Amritsar (Punjab): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) observed a 'black day' on Friday and burnt effigies of BJP leaders in protest against the Haryana Police's action against agitating farmers camping at two of the state's border points.

The call was given by the SKM on Thursday to mourn the death of Shubhkaran Singh, who died in clashes between the Haryana Police and farmers from Punjab.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the farmers taking part in a 'Dilli Chalo' march organised by their unions rushed to the multi-layer barricades set up by authorities to prevent them from proceeding with their plan and clashed with police at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana.