Farmers' protest: Piyush Goyal, Union ministers meet leaders to allay fears

Chandigarh: A three-member team of Union ministers on Thursday met leaders of farmer organisations which plan 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops.

The team includes Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said before the meeting began here in the evening.

Pandher said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann coordinated with them for arranging the meeting with the central team.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced 'Delhi Chalo' march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.